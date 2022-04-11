Alongside the announcement of a full return of VincyMas being green lit for this year is also the announcement of the Bequia Easter Regatta 2022.

According to Minister of Tourism Carlos James during a press conference held last week, the weekend of activities will be put on in a limited capacity.

“The Bequia Easter Regatta is on, though in a very limited way because of the time constraints. The organizers in Bequia wanted to have an event this year.” He said.

Minister James says they have been encouraged to participate in on shore and off shore activities.

He said the reason for the limited version of Easter event taking place this weekend is due to not only the time constraints but also due to COVID-19.

Minister James, while encouraging Vincentians to enjoy these festivities, cautioned the public to follow the relevant protocols while doing so.

