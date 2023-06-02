The Human Development Service Delivery, under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in conjunction with the National Qualifications Department and the Ministry of Education is hosting a mini exhibition and Recruitment Drive for the Youth and Adults Training for Employment (YATE), today Friday June 2nd 2023 at Heritage Square.

According to an official release, the Expo provides an opportunity for graduates to showcase their work, underscoring the importance of technical and vocational training as an opportunity for economic empowerment and inclusion.

Graduates from previous cohorts who have established businesses are being showcased.

Recruitment of participants for the upcoming classes will be done. The release also noted that students from the current Cohort will be demonstrating what they have learnt in training.

The event began at 10:30 a.m. and will until 3:30 p.m.

