Dancehall artists Ding Dong and Teejay will be joining R&B artist Chris Brown on the Jamaican leg of the ‘Under The Influence’ concert tour on August 27 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

American singer Sean Kingston, who has Jamaican roots, will also be on the show.

The announcement was at the AC Hotel in Kingston, where invited media personnel were briefed on the event, which forms part of the BZR weekend that will be held from August 25-27.

Tickets for the Chris Brown and Friends concert will go on sale on Tuesday, July 18, with early bird prices ranging from US$45 for Bleachers to US$15,000 for the limited edition Sky VEW Suites.

Skillibeng was originally slated to join Brown on the European leg of the tour, however the deejay cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

When asked by journalists why Skilli cancelled and if he will be one of the surprise artists at August’s show, Burke said, “I really don’t know…when you find out, you can tell me.”

Chris Brown last graced a Jamaican stage in 2010 at Reggae Sumfest when the ‘energy god’ Elephant Man called him out for a cameo appearance.