The excessive heat which is being experienced in the Caribbean is expected to continue until October, particularly in the months of August and September.

This is according to the Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) in its heat outlook for August 2023 to January 2024.

So, how hot will the next three to six months be?

According to its forecast, August to October, marking the second half of the Caribbean Heat Season and its peak in the Guianas and the Lesser Antilles, is forecast to be hotter than usual.

Intense night-time and daytime heat is expected to remain present before they cool steadily from November.

Listed as implications of this are frequent and possibly intense episodes of heat stress in the vulnerable population and small livestock, because of high temperature and increasing humidity through September.