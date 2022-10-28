The anti-crime operations on the Turks and Caicos Islands is showing some results as police reported a drop in criminal activity.

In an address this afternoon, Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said the last 10 days have seen “very little criminal activity” with the exception of an attempted robbery in South Dock this morning and a shooting in Kew Town.

Recent police exercises have resulted in the seizure of drugs, two firearms, ammunition, laptops and cell phones along with the arrest of seven suspects and over 21 illegal migrants.

The commissioner said the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force is utilising the additional manpower it received from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the United States and the United Kingdom to ensure criminals remain at bay.