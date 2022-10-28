National Geographic UK has recognised Guyana’s unspoilt, natural beauty and named it as one of its “35 destinations for 2023 and Beyond”.

The publication listed Guyana as the 13th best location for travellers to visit.

The 35 destinations were ranked in the following categories culture, nature, adventure, community and family.

Guyana was listed among the best countries for nature.

National Geographic noted that from March 2023, UK and European travellers would have easier access to Guyana as British Airways will begin flying to the country.

The new route will see travellers from Europe leave London’s Gatwick International Airport before making a quick stop in St Lucia and then landing at Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago were the only Caribbean countries to make the list.