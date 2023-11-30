Taylor Swift surprised her fans on Wednesday by dropping a brand-new song from her vault of music.

The song titled “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” was released to celebrate her being announced Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023.

She took to social media express gratitude to her fans, who she refers to as “swifties” for their support, as well as announce the release of the new song.

Swift has had a record-breaking year from releasing two rerecorded albums, kicking off her global Eras Tour and debuting her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film.

As of Monday, the movie, which was released in October, has amassed $250 million in worldwide movie ticket sales, making it one of the top 20 biggest films of 2023 and the most successful concert films of all time.

Swift also broke her own record last month with the debut of her rerecorded 1989 album, making it the top-selling album in America for 2023 in under one week.