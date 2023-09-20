Dancehall Artiste Byron Messia says that he has the biggest dancehall hit since 2005.

In a series of now deleted INstagram posts, he said that his song, Talibans, was the Dancehall genre’s biggest hit since Sean Paul’s chart-topping Temperature.

Messia, referencing his No Love album, which featured Govana, Jahshii, Rytikal, and Prince Swanny, mused in one post, “I got a Billboard Album by myself.”

“And biggest song in Dancehall since 2005,” he added in another post.

“Big song and bad song different,” he continued before highlighting it as a worthy successor to Paul’s Temperature, which reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2005.

Produced by Ztekk and EJ Fya and released in January, Messia’s song reached No. 99 on the Hot 100 and No. 12 on the UK Singles chart.

Following a remix with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy. The song’s success is further underscored by its Silver certification in the UK, representing 200,000 units in sales and streaming.

The No Love album has enjoyed a 14-week tenure on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, currently at No. 5, down from its peak at No. 3.