The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Female Senior Netball Team is set to take part in Netball World Cup Qualifiers on the 19th and 22nd of October.

Tomorrow Wednesday October 19th will see Team SVG face off against Barbados at 7:15 PM Eastern Caribbean time.

On Saturday October 22nd, it will be St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Grenada at 4:15 Eastern Caribbean time.

The Netball World Cup Qualifier games to be played by St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be aired live on Sportsmax.