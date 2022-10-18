Yamabella singer Shaneil Muir has alluded to turning her back on her Dancehall career to fully embrace a Christian lifestyle.

This after she collapsed due to exhaustion on Saturday, and after she parted ways with her former manager Richie Flores, allegedly over a dispute about their financial arrangements.

Muir took to Instagram Live in tears on Sunday night (October 16), baring her soul about her different challenges. According to her, these trials are a result of her living a secular lifestyle.

“I will never find happiness and peace, in this world, until mi turn mi life ova fully to God,” she declared, with tears running down her face.

Muir, who said that she’s prepared to give up money and fame, added this isn’t the first time that she’s felt nudged to change her life, but it feels stronger than before.

“I going stop wid dis Dancehall an’ mi aguh step out an’ go back to mi God. An’ dis time, mi mek a vow seh yuh see when mi tap, nothing can bring me back. Nothing can bring me back,” she said.

“Mi nuh have money problem…yuh see yah suh weh mi call mental health (while pointing at her head) yuh see mi mental health an’ mi spirituality, a dat alone matter to mi. Mi nuh business bout money. Dis world nuh deserve mi. The Bible seh what does it profit a man to gain the world an’ lose him soul.”