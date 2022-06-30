Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will soon know the names of the new government ministers who will form the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s administration.

The ceremony comes a week after the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) trounced the New National Party (NNP) in the June 23 general election with a 9-6 victory.

A statement issued today said the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will take place tomorrow (June 30) at 4:30 pm.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on GIS TV, Channel 22 and on the GIS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It will be held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.