Guyana’s first fully-automated histopathology laboratory opened at the Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital on Saturday.

According to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Madhu Singh, about US$3 million to $3.5 million were invested in the equipment and facilities.

Singh told reporters that the histopathology laboratory, in particular, is set to benefit practically all of the patients seeking medical care from the privately-owned hospital since its services promise more accurate, timely diagnoses to the hundreds of patients that receive care daily.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at the hospital on Saturday, Singh said the hospital’s integration of newer technologies helps to bring modern services, akin to those offered in developed nations, to Guyana.

According to Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, such investments in much-needed, specialised medical services are helping to position Guyana “ahead of the game”.

The Head of State said the investments stem from a carefully-crafted plan of his government to stimulate investments in private healthcare.