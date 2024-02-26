St. Lucia’s Minister of Health Moses Jn Baptiste has revealed that St Jude Hospital in Saint Lucia is on the brink of receiving accreditation for its services following the completion of its reconstruction efforts.

The announcement comes as a significant milestone in the journey to restore and upgrade healthcare facilities on the island.

Jn Baptiste explained that the accreditation process involves a series of meticulous steps that will ultimately culminate in accreditation with Accreditation Canada, a globally recognized institution known for its stringent assessments aimed at enhancing healthcare standards worldwide.

St. Lucia’s Health Minister said that the main objective is the maintenance of high-quality healthcare across all tiers of the healthcare system. He noted that the accreditation of services at St Jude Hospital will undoubtedly necessitate their unwavering commitment to upholding specific standards.