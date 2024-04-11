A Spanish tennis player has been banned from the sport until 2039 after admitting to 35 corruption charges.

29-year-old Aaron Cortes, fixed the outcome of matches for money, bet on tennis, failed to report corrupt approaches and gave money to tournament officials in exchange for a wildcard, said the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

It gave him a 15-year ban and fined him $75,000, of which $56,250 is suspended.

The offences took place between 2016 and 2018. The ITIA was set up to safeguard the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.