A major power plant near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was completely destroyed by Russian strikes early on Thursday, energy company Centrenergo said.

Trypillya power plant was the largest provider of electricity for three regions, including Kyiv.

Centrenergo chairman Andriy Hota described the scale of destruction as terrifying.

Russia has long been deliberately and systematically targeting Ukraine’s energy system.

Mr. Hota said that morning’s strikes destroyed the transformer, the turbines and the generators.

According to the BBC, a fire broke out in the turbine workshop of the Trypillya plant – located 50km to the south of Kyiv – following Thursday’s large-scale airborne attack.

The Centrenergo boss said the plant was targeted by multiple missiles. Staff on shift were able to escape, he said, because they ran for cover as soon as the first drone hit.

Residents were urged to shut their windows, charge all their devices and stock up on water.