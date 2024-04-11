Producer Graham King made a strong impression as he closed out Lions gate’s CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday with a dramatic first trailer of the Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael.

The biopic is expected to hit theaters on April 18th, 2025.

Though the film is still in the making, Director Antoine Fuqua has assembled a first-look clip.

According to Deadline, King has revealed that the film makers tried to find an untold version of the story and it would be a long feature film which will cover Jackson’s career, personal life, artistry and musical legacy.

The film captures it all! From Jackson’s early years in Snowy Gary, Indiana, to the Jackson 5 live performance.