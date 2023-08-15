An improvement in the relationship between members of the public and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) could lead to more solved crimes.

This was expressed by former member of the RSVGPF and Vice President of the ex-police association Lenroy Brewster during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program on Thursday.

Mr. Brewster said that a friendly relationship between the public and police is vital when seeking the public’s cooperation in the solving of crimes.

“Persons do not want to give police any information nowadays, especially when a crime is committed, and it is sad to say that there are so many crimes that have been committed and people know who would have committed some of these crimes. Anonymously, some people would not even call the police and give them some information, we have so many unsolved crimes,” he said.

“if you have that kind of relationship with the public persons might be willing and ready to give that information to help, in regards to your investigation,” he said.

Mr. Brewster said that he would like to see the return of community policing. He said this move could lead to a more friendly relationship between the public and the police.