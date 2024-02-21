International Human Rights lawyer Jeshua Bardoo is calling on the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to do more to protect persons belonging to vulnerable groups.

Bardoo, was at the time a guest on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program discussing the High Court’s recent dismissal of a case brought by two LGBT Vincentians, challenging SVG’s buggery law.

When asked by host Ari Shaw what he would like to see done if the LGBT Vincentians are successful in an appeal, Bardoo called on Prime Minister Gonsalves to put protections in place for marginalized groups.

“I would like to see the state, Mister Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, your cabinet, your party, I would like to see you enact laws that protect vulnerable groups and populations in SVG. Protect, anti-discrimination, or anti-harassment laws so that people don’t have to be living in fear without having the proper protection in the country, yes, you have your beliefs but at least let people be protected, let people do what they want in their privacy, let people live their lives and let’s all just try to live together,” Bardoo said.

Jeshua Bardoo is the Founder and President of local non-profit organization Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc (ERAOSVG).

According to their Facebook page they are dedicated to promoting equality and non-discrimination in SVG.