An inaugural flag raising ceremony is set to take place in Manhattan, New York to commemorate the 43rd year of Independence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was confirmed by SVG’s Consul General in the United States Rondy ‘Luta’ McIntosh. He touted Thursday’s Independence ceremony as significant and historic.

“On Thursday, Independence day, it’s a big one for us and it’s our inaugural flag raising ceremony, taking place in Manhattan at Bowling Green, and this is quite significant because a flag raising—as I understand and from all the information that I’ve gathered—has never been done here in New York. So it is quite significant and it is historic,” McIntosh said.

Consul General McIntosh also made mention of another first that is set to take place in commemoration of SVG’s 43rd Independence. This is the lighting of the Empire State building in the colours of our nation’s flag.

“Another big one, where for the first time and I believe we are the first country from our region to get the empire state building to be lit in the colours of our national flag,” the Consul General said.

He called on all to come out and celebrate on this historic occasion, at the Madison Square Park in Manhattan.

This Thursday October 27th will mark forty three years of Independence for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Slates of activities are set to take place here in SVG as well as overseas to mark the occasion.