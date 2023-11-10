The ST. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) national swim team is set to compete in the OECS’ 31st Swimming Championships scheduled to be held in St. Lucia on November 10th and 12th, 2023.

The OECS Swimming Championships are an annual event which features countries from the OECS with competitive Swimming programs.

On Thursday 9th November 2023, team SVG departed to participate in the competition.

The team consist 26 swimmers and two head coaches, Head Coach Kyle Dougan and Assistant Head Coach Tamarah St. Hilaire.

This year the championships also feature athletes from Antigua, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Martinique, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Each swim event and each age category will see medals provided to the top three swimmers.

The Vincentian athletes’ participation received funded support from the National Lottery and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee (SVGOC).

Parents and the federation picked up the deficit.