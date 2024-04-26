Police in Barbados are currently investigating a shooting incident which took place in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

According to police, they responded to the scene of a shooting incident at Husbands Heights, St James, after receiving a report at about 1:10 AM, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

It was reported that the 42-year-old gunshot victim had driven to the area to visit a friend when he was attacked by a man who was hiding in a bushy area, the man man fired several shots striking the victim multiple times.

The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital and had received many injuries about his body.