Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed.

The nations were set to meet at Hampden on March 24th but Ukraine requested that Fifa moves the tie back following Russia’s invasion of the country.

As a result, the play-off final for the winners – against either Wales or Austria – will now also be delayed.

Discussions are under way for a new date, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option.

The World Cup finals take place from 21 November to 18 December.