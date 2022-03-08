According to the latest UN figures, there have been 1,207 civilian casualties since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.

That number includes including 406 people killed and 801 injured – but figures “are likely to be much higher” says Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Most injuries are the result of “airstrikes and explosive weapons”, says the UN, with “hundreds of residential buildings” destroyed in cities across Ukraine.

One journalist is reported to have been killed.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has described the situation in Ukraine as worrying and called for “maximum restraint”.

He made the comments during a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reports.

Xi said the priority should be preventing the situation in Ukraine from spinning out of control, and said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

China and Russia currently enjoy a close diplomatic relationship and Beijing has neither condemned nor condoned the action against Ukraine.