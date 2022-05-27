Sandals has announced that it will be installing carbon monoxide (CO) detectors at all of its properties across the Caribbean following the death of three guests at the Emerald Bay Resort on Exuma, The Bahamas.

“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort,” Sandals said.

Sandals said that CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although they are mandated in any Caribbean destination where they operate, detectors will also be installed in all guest rooms throughout their portfolio.

Sandals in their statement expressed that they are devastated by the event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives.

“We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.” Sandals said.

The announcement from Sandals came after autopsies confirmed that husband and wife Robbie and Michael Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida died of carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month.