The Forestry Department has reported that fire in the Zion Trail has caused extensive damage to the trail.

It is reported that the fire started sometime during the course of the night of May 25, 2022.

The trail which is located in Barrouallie was developed with grant funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) and was done in collaboration with a community group and the Forestry Department.

The recreational site already had bathroom facilities, a well-defined hiking trail, a gazebo and other facilities were being developed.

Forestry Supervisor Bradford Latham said the trail is one of the success stories of community-government collaboration and “it is a blow to the work that has been done so far”.

The Forestry Department is carrying out investigations into the cause of the fire.