There have not been any confirmed cases of monkeypox on the British Virgin Islands but their Health and Social Development Minister Marlon Penn says the National Unity Government is putting measures in place to ensure the territory can appropriately respond to the virus.

“There is risk of spread to the Caribbean region due to travel. Therefore, awareness is being raised among healthcare workers and Port Health Authorities across the region to ensure that adequate prevention and control measures are in place,” Penn said while speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Testing for monkeypox is not currently available in the BVI or at the CARPHA lab in Trinidad. But Penn said efforts are being done on a regional level to ensure testing can take place.

Symptoms of monkeypox includes exhaustion, fever, headaches, backache, muscle ache, chills, and swollen lymph glands. These symptoms can last 2 to 4 weeks and severity depending on the age an infected person.