A Saint Lucian national is facing murder charges in Dominica.

Nicholas Kenson Antoine of Babonneau now stands charged with the murder of 33-year-old Al Samora Knight of Zicack Portsmouth, Dominica.

On Saturday 11, March 2023, at about 6:40 pm, Knight was standing on Holland Street in Zicack Portsmouth when he was struck by a motor vehicle allegedly driven by Nicholas Kenson, who failed to bring the vehicle to a stop after the collision and drove away from the scene.

Following the incident, Knight was found lying on the street with severe apparent head injuries.

He was transported to a Hospital in Portsmouth via ambulance, where he was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Antoine was arrested by police days later, on March 15, 2023, and was charged with murder on March 17.

He was taken to the Magistrate Court at Wesley, where the charge was read to him.

Antoine cannot enter a plea since murder is an indictable offence in Dominica, which means the matter can only be heard at the High court of justice before a Judge and jury.