The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has expressed concern over the recent increase in fires, which has led to the displacement of twelve individuals from their homes.

During the same period, the SLFS addressed 186 ambulance calls.

The fires occurred in various locations including Cacao Babonneau, Bexon, Pavee, and Cantonment in Vieux Fort between Saturday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

Alongside the fires, emergency personnel were called to attend to medical emergencies, road accidents, and physical assaults. Fortunately, there were no reports of any life-threatening injuries as a result of the physical assaults.

To promote fire safety, St. Lucia’s Fire Chief, Ditney Downes, has appealed to citizens to be more conscious of their surroundings and follow the fire safety tips provided by the Fire Department.

Finally, the SLFS Chief wished all citizens a Happy New Year on behalf of the Department.