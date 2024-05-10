Primary school students in Grenada are gearing up to take the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) External Examination 2024.

The Ministry of Education says the final component of the CPEA is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16.

A total of 21 schools throughout the tri-island state of Grenada will be taking the CPEA through e-testing (online).

It states 1,707 students are registered for the assessment from 72 schools. There are 845 males and 862 females.

Last year, 1,877 students were registered for the assessment. This figure comprised 1,028 males and 849 females.

The CPEA external assessment for 2024 commences at 9 am and will be conducted in 59 centres throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. It is expected that all students will finish the examination at 12:15 pm each day.