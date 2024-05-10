Jamaica’s Kingston East Police arrested and charged one man with murder, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident on Gem Crescent, Bull Bay, St. Andrew on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

Charged is; 47-year-old Oniel Britton, a construction worker of Eltham, Spanish Town, St Catherine and Windsor Lodge, Bull Bay, St. Andrew. He was charged with the murder of Edwin Virgo of Jackvale district, Bull Bay, St. Andrew.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Britton was a passenger in a taxi operated by Virgo. Upon reaching a section of the roadway, Britton pulled a firearm and opened gunfire at the now deceased killing him.

An investigation commenced and Britton was arrested on Sunday, May 05. He was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized.