The Department of Culture, a division of the Ministry of Tourism, and Culture, has awarded the top three choirs of the Christmas Caroling Contest – Spirits Lifted with their official prize money.

In third place, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning was awarded $1000.00, a trophy from the Caroling Committee and a Coffee Maker from Courts St. Vincent.

The Layou Development Committee was awarded second place and walked away with $2000.00, a trophy from the Caroling Committee, and tickets for choir members from Steel Expressions.

The first place winners, “The SVGCC Carollites” comprised of SVGCC Lecturers and Company, received $3000.00 from the National Nine Mornings Committee, lunch compliments of LaVue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club for choir members, first place and the Glenn Jackson Challenge trophies from the Caroling Committee.

All participating choirs received a trophy of participation, as well as prizes for other categories.

Coordinator of the event, Ms. Juanita Phillips, and the Christmas Caroling Committee extended their gratitude to all participating choirs and patrons who attended the contest.

An early invitation has been extended to choirs from various schools, organizations, and ministries to participate in the upcoming 2024 event.