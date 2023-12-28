A 58-year-old man is facing serious charges following a burglary at the constituency office of Barbados’ Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw.

Tyrone St Elmo Holford, who has 18 prior convictions and no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to the burglary and theft of several items, including two phones, a pair of glasses, and a microphone recorder belonging to Simone Tull, as well as a cheque from RBC Royal Bank of Canada belonging to Bradshaw.

Holford was also charged with fraud for attempting to obtain $7,500 from Royal Bank by forging a cheque payable to Bradshaw. He was not required to plead to the two indictable offenses, which occurred on December 20.

During the hearing, Holford admitted to trespassing and stealing two cash boxes valued at $80 and $3,016 belonging to Edgar Small from E.S.S.S. Hardware and Variety on December 10.

Despite apologizing for his actions and expressing remorse, Holford received a sentence of two nine-month prison terms to be served concurrently.

He is due to appear in court again on May 3, 2024, to answer to the indictable offenses.