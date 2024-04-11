The Director General of the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB), Diana Castillo-Trejo, says the country’s population has been growing at a “slower rate than was previously estimated,” after the preliminary results of the 2022 census showed that the population had increased by 23 percent since 2010.

The SIB earlier this week released the preliminary findings of the census, showing that over the 12-year period, the population had increased by just over 75,000, with the data showing that the population has been declining by a larger number each year.

But the SIB director general said that while there have been declining marriage rates, the number of people reported in common-law partnerships has increased.

She said that the decline in population is consistent with the trends observed in a number of other countries around the world.