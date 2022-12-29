Cities across Ukraine have been targeted by a wave of Russian missile strikes, in one of the largest bombardments since the war began.

At least three people – including a 14-year-old girl – were taken to hospital after explosions hit the capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Blasts were also heard in the cities of Kharkiv, Odesa.

In a report, International media quoted Ukraine’s military as saying that 69 missiles were launched, with air defences intercepting 54 of them.

Earlier, a presidential spokesperson was quoted as saying that more than 120 missiles had been launched at civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia attacked the country from “various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles”. It added that a number of Kamikaze drones had also been used.