St. Vincent and the Grenadines has called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukraine.

This call came from SVG’s permanent representative to the United Nations Her Excellency Rhonda King during her statement on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Historically, the Russian Federation has been a defender of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, inclusive of the scared principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes. This is emblematic of its membership in the group of friends in defense of the United Nations charter.

As a fellow defender of these principles and member of this group, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines unequivocally insists that the Russian Federation ceases its military operations and immediately with draw its forces from Ukraine.” King said.

SVG’s representative to the UN noted that “insidious effects of interventionism and external aggressions across the developing world, and we know that constructive dialogue in adherence to international law is the only path to peace and progress, however difficult that path may be”