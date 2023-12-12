Israeli forces have carried out deadly raids in the occupied West Bank while shelling and bombing many areas in the Gaza Strip in advance of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to discuss an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”.

At least four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in the most intense raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where the Israeli army fired a missile at youths, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Meanwhile, 20 people – including seven children and at least five women – were killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah, in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt, while two people were killed in Khan Younis in Israeli artillery shelling, according to Palestinian medical sources, Al Jazeera reports.

Israeli incursions into the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have also escalated since the outbreak of war. Israeli forces or settlers have killed 270 Palestinians since October 7, bringing the total number of killed this year to 487.