Rafael Nadal maintained his record of never losing back-to-back matches on clay with victory over John Isner at the Italian Open.

The Spaniard, beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in last week’s Madrid Open quarter-finals, returned to his favourite surface with a 6-3 6-1 win over Isner.

The victory put Nadal into the third round in Rome and got his preparations for his pursuit of a record-extending 14th French Open title back on track.

He faces Denis Shapovalov next.