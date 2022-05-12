Relations between Russian president Vladimir Putin and the West are beyond repair following his invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister said he “cannot see for the life of me” how relations with Putin could be “renormalised”.

“Repentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now,” Mr Johnson told LBC.

It comes after the UK signed mutual security pacts with Nordic states Finland and Sweden.

Russia has warned Sweden and neighbour Finland, with whom it shares a lengthy land border, against joining defence alliance Nato, and has warned of “consequences”.

When asked if Putin could ever be welcomed back on the global stage if he repents, the prime minister said: “Nothing is impossible, I suppose – but I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalise relations with Putin now.