Former UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt is considering a Tory leadership bid as the race to succeed Boris Johnson heats up following his dramatic resignation.

Allies claim Mr. Hunt is attracting a lot of support from Tory colleagues.

According to the BBC, Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman have already announced plans to stand.

Mr. Johnson was forced out as Tory leader after a cabinet revolt over his leadership but wants to stay on as PM until the party chooses a successor.

Opposition parties and some Tories want him to go now – but that appears unlikely to happen and prime ministers have stayed on during leadership transitions in the past.