Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died in hospital after he was shot at a political campaign event.

Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech on a street in the city of Nara this morning.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, a 41-year-old suspect, who is now in police custody.

The suspect admitted shooting Abe with a homemade gun, and said he had a grudge against a “specific organisation”, police said according to a report by the BBC.

Several other handmade weapons, similar to those used in the attack, had been confiscated after a search of the suspect’s house, police officers told a news conference.

Explosives were also found at the home and police said they had advised residents to evacuate the area.