For the first time, driving instructors in Jamaica will have to be certified and their driving schools licensed in order for them to operate on the island.

This is a new activity that will be undertaken by Jamaica’s Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and is contained in the regulations that will govern the new Road Traffic Act.

Jamaica’s Transport Minister Audley Shaw outlined the provisions during a debate on the regulations in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Shaw noted that “All the provisions in this part are new, setting out what is required for permission to be granted to provide such services”.

The regulations state that a register of certified instructors and licensed schools will be kept by the Authority.

Exceptions are made for certain circumstances under which certification is not required. Specifically, the requirement for a driving instructor certificate does not apply to a family member or friend teaching an individual to drive free of charge.