Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while discussing the financing of the Acute Referral Hospital set to be built at Arnos Vale gave the assurance of residents of ‘Pole Yard’ that once certain technical aspects concerning the World Bank are put in place, the relocation process will commence.

Gonsalves first discussed recent and upcoming meetings he has had and is expected to have concerning to new medical facility.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to give assurances to Pole Yard residents that they will be given housing accommodations that ‘far superior’ to what they currently have.

“Once we get that part in place, I’m saying to the people who occupy the area popularly known as ‘Pole Yard’, the process of ensuring that you will be relocated in facilities and houses far superior to what you have will take place.” He said.

The Prime Minister that there are approximately 50 families at the Pole Yard area that are set to be relocated. Going on to say that that Chief Surveyor is already in the process of finding lots of lands to place the residents.

He however noted that they might not all be able to play all 50 families into the same area.

“We may not get all, everybody to go in one place, given the nature of this business of securing proper lands,” Gonsalves said.

Government is confident that it will be able to break ground on the Acute Referral Hospital in Arnos Vale by January 2023.