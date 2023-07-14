USA forward Christian Pulisic has completed his £20m move from Chelsea to Italian club AC Milan.

Pulisic, 24, has signed a four-year deal with the Serie A side, with the option of a further year.

He scored 26 goals in 145 games at Chelsea and played in the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

However Pulisic became surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, scoring only once in his final season.

Chelsea released a statement confirming the transfer, saying: “We wish Christian well and thank him for all his contributions during his time at the club.”

He joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6m move in 2019 that made him the most expensive player from North America.