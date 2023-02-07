Popcaan‘s fifth studio album Great Is He has debuted on two Billboard album charts.

Billboard revealed on Tuesday (February 7) that the album opened at No. 3 on the Reggae Albums chart, a weekly listing that ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the United States based on sales and streaming.

On the Reggae chart, it opened lower than his previous four studio albums, FIXTAPE (2020), Vanquish (2019), Where We Come From (2018), and Forever (2014), which all debuted at No. 2.

Great Is He has also debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, which highlights the sales by new and developing musical recording artists each week.

The album has so far sold a total of 13,900 units over its lifetime, according to Luminate. That figure includes digital sales and streaming equivalent units from the five singles that were released prior to the album drop last week.