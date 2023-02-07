The Manchester City football club says that is “surprised” to be charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules.

According to SkySports, the alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

Manchester City is being accused of breaching league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

The league says the accurate financial information required related to “revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs”.

As well as expressing their surprise at the charges, Man City also claimed to have provided “extensive engagement” and a “vast amount of detailed materials” to the Premier League’s investigation.