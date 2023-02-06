While discussing the rehabilitation work being carried out on various schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves disclosed that the Thomas Saunders Secondary School will be housed at Arnos Vale longer than initially planned, following newer assessments by contractors.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was at the time speaking on the Issue At Hand program and said that this decision comes after stress tests determined that the older structure of the school may not be as reliable.

“Upon now further analysis today when the contractor, the professionals go there to do some final checking that they have also advised that they consider it preferable to knock down that old part and build it up because what you’re going to put on it—there was some—with the stress test, whether it would bear the weight and from the time anybody talking to me about that and we’re talking about schools or any public building…I want everything to be done properly,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the plywood structures that currently house the Thomas Saunders and Girl’s High School will also need maintenance work conducted on them during the summer and easter breaks.