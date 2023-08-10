Popcaan is showing Tory Lanez support after the Canadian rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A ton of celebrities have since been showing the embattled rapper/singer support via social media.

“@torylanez Stay up my n***a,” the Unruly Boss wrote on his Instagram Story while sharing a photo from Lanez’s Instagram feed.

While a lot of Megan Thee Stallion’s supporters are celebrating the sentencing, Tory Lanez fans and several of his peers have sounded off in his support, with some folks calling 10 years behind bars unjust. Tory’s collaborator Popcaan is one of the big-name celebrities who posted messages on social media supporting the Canadian native.

Popcaan and Tory Lanez previously collaborated on songs like “Comfort You,” released in 2018, and “2 Cups” with Fredo and released in 2019. Both songs became huge hits, with “Comfort You” surpassing 29 million views on YouTube since its release.

Tory Lanez spoke in court during his sentencing hearing expressing remorse for his actions in the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion with physical and emotional scars. Lanez gave an emotional address to Judge David Herriford moments before he was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon. He told the court that he still has love for victim Megan Pete called Megan Thee Stallion, and wanted a second chance to live a good life.