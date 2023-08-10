Bayern Munich and Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle for England captain Harry Kane worth more than 100m euros.

Kane, 30, has one year left on his contract with Spurs and must now make a decision about whether or not to leave.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer before Bayern made him their main target.

The striker’s future in London has been uncertain for several seasons while a number of Bayern bids were rejected earlier this summer.