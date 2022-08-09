Promoted as Canada’s largest outdoor Dancehall music fest, Kingston Music Festival promised fans good vibes and great tunes but did not deliver on Sunday.

Popcaan and Shenseea, who were billed to perform along with Skillibeng and Chronic Law, have both spoken out after fans encountered multiple difficulties when they arrived at the Downsview Park event in Toronto. The issues included an extremely late start to the show, audio malfunctions, overcrowding, and barricades being thrown down.

On Monday, Shenseea tweeted her apologies to the Toronto fans. “I’m sorry y’all couldn’t hear me Toronto. I can imagine how frustrating and disappointing it was to buy tickets and didn’t get what you were promised! Yesterday was a mess!!” the Blessed singer wrote.

Popcaan, on the other hand, tackled the issues head-on during his performance.

After the event, the Unruly Boss took to Instagram to tell the festival promoters to give the people a refund.

However, in an Instagram statement published today, Kingston Fest said ticketholders would not receive any refunds, but would instead be offered a 50 percent credit to their next event as compensation.

According to them, the fence breach and crowd surge towards the stage damaged their production systems, which perhaps explained the loss of sound. Other glitches, including “short stops in the show”, they explained were in response to crowd-driven issues to protect the patrons and artists.

The organizers also explained that they had intentionally closed the bars as a result of overcrowding and “thefts from the bars.”