Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris has named eight candidates to contest general election in St Kitts and Nevis even though he has not yet announced a date for the poll that has been forced upon him following the collapse of his coalition Team Unity government.

Harris is leading the People’s Labour Party (PLP) that won two seats in the June 202 general election as part of the three-party coalition that included the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

Harris was forced to dissolve Parliament on May 10 paving the way for the general election after PAM and CCM legislators, accounting for seven of the nine seats in Cabinet had filed a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister, who scuttled that move by firing the dissidents and indicating that he would announce a date for the polls within the stipulated 90 day period.

Earlier this month, churches and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) wrote to Prime Minister Harris urging him to name a date for the general election.

They warned also that a code of conduct should be implemented to ensure “the society is not plunged into election induced chaos” as voters in this twin island Federation prepare to elect a new government.